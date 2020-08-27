To paraphrase Neil Sedaka, “Waking up is hard to do.” Coffee and no talking for the first 30 minutes of my day is pretty much the norm. Then I am ready to communicate and maybe get things done. Breakfast usually comes to mind.
Even as a kid, thinking about breakfast helped motivate me to “get it in gear,” as my stepdad used to say.
My middle sister reminded me of a latent idiosyncrasy I still carry from childhood, when we were having breakfast in Dubuque a couple weeks ago.
As a kid, mealtime required a bit of prepping, as I did not like any of the different foods touching each other on the plate. I would gather up the peas in one spot, mound up the mashed potatoes with a dip in the middle so gravy didn’t leak out, cut the meat into one pile and balance a dinner roll in a clean spot on the edge of the plate. Even though I have grown up to liking a variety of foods and having them served together, there are still some foods that I don’t like to have touching one another on the same plate.
As our breakfast order arrived, Sis transferred her ham and cheese omelet to the same plate as her pancakes so the waitress could take away an unnecessary dish, in her estimation.
She glanced over at my two plates, each bearing one item. No, I was not moving omelet next to pancakes; they deserve their own space, I reasoned. I was secretly thankful the food came on separate plates or I would have had to ask for an extra plate, simply because I don’t like when syrup gets on my eggs.
“It all goes to the same place,” my sister said wryly. Well, that’s ok for spaghetti and meatballs or chili dogs, or chow mein, but not for eggs and syrup. The same goes for hashbrowns and pancakes — separate plates, please. Don’t suggest that I eat the eggs first or the pancakes first; I have thought out scenarios trying to make more sense of the nonsense. If I eat the eggs first, the pancakes will be cold, and the butter won’t melt in and make them all nice and buttery-syrupy. If I eat the pancakes first, some syrup is bound to escape the porous cakes and meander into the eggs.
“The only way to otherwise escape this syrup dilemma is if they had divider plates,” I said, as Sis enjoyed her mashup of omelet and pancakes. “But then, I would feel like a big baby …”
Eggs Benedict Casserole
Ingredients
1 can (16.3 oz) large refrigerated biscuits (8 biscuits)
8 oz thinly sliced Canadian bacon or ham, chopped
8 eggs
2 cups milk
1 package hollandaise sauce mix (plus ingredients to make sauce)
Chopped fresh chives, if desired
Steps:
1. Heat oven to 350°F. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish or 3-quart casserole with cooking spray.
2. Separate 1 can refrigerated large biscuits into 8 biscuits. Cut each biscuit into 8 pieces; place in baking dish. Add 8 oz thinly sliced Canadian bacon, chopped (or ham); mix gently with biscuit pieces.
3. In medium bowl, beat 8 eggs and 2 cups milk with whisk until well blended. Pour over biscuit mixture.
4. Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until biscuits are puffed and knife inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from oven.
5. Meanwhile, make 1 package hollandaise sauce mix as directed on package.
6. To serve, cut casserole into squares. Top each serving with hollandaise sauce; garnish with chopped fresh chives.