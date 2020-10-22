Vinton-Shellsburg’s Backpack Program, previously known as Operation Backpack, has continued under a new name as it continues to serve 80 students at Tilford and Shellsburg Elementary schools.
“One in seven students are a risk for hunger or food scarcity, which presents a major concern with health and academic performance,” Ethan Rollinger, a senior representative for the Backpack Program told Kiwanis members on Tuesday during a presentation. “This leads to emotional or psychological development issues. This can include decreased attention, delayed growth and lower educational achievement.”
Rollinger and fellow V-S senior Madison Atkinson are the current student leaders of the program, which is sponsored by Hawkeye Area Community Action Program (HACAP) and Feeding America in Hiawatha. According to the students, the food is distributed by HACAP with over 400 bags provided to V-S a month. Each bag containing health food and snacks costs $5 and multiplied by 36 school weeks leads to a cost of $18,000.
“From being in the backpack program I've learned how great of a need we really do have in our district for hunger,” Atkinson said. “As a student, I think I would overlook this as a real problem.”
The food used for the program previously was bagged locally. Student volunteers would come in to bag food on a Sunday. This year, however, all food is being pre-packaged according to Molly Noren, Student Service Coordinator at V-S. Noren noted this took away volunteer opportunities for students, leaving Atkinson and Rollinger as the only two students this year directly involved in the Backpack Program. The change came due to limiting sites for distributing and food handling regulations.
Funding for the project comes through HACAP and support from groups such as Kiwanis. To help raise additional funds this year, the Backpack Program will be hosting a virtual 5K from November 8-15. The goal is to raise enough money for a thousand meals to be distributed to the local elementaries. A link to registration is available on the “Vinton Noon Kiwanis” Facebook.
Atkinson and Rollinger hope to have Kiwanis members sign up for the 5K or help promote the event through social media. Both hope that their fellow students will also get involved with the 5K as they are not able to be involved with packaging any longer. There is the possibility of busing students to a packaging site with a trained supervisor. Atkinson, Rollinger and Noren took questions from Kiwanis members in attendance regarding the Backpack Program during their presentation.