VINTON - A first reading for some new parking regulations was approved during last Thursday evening's meeting of the Vinton city council.
As houses continue to be built in the Anderson Creek Estates First Addition housing development on the south edge of the community two ordinances were presented to members for parking regulations and the for stop/yield requirements.
The proposed stops signs for the area would be located at:
- Viking Drive at Homecoming Court for traffic headed north;
- Blue Jay Avenue at Homecoming Court for traffic heading north;
- and Homecoming Court at 25th Avenue for trading heading east.
The second ordinance would be an additional to the City’s Code of Ordinances Chapter 69 parking regulations.
The proposed ordinance would have no parking signs installed at the following locations:
- along the west side of Viking Drive, traffic heading south;
- along the west side of Blue Jay Avenue, traffic heading south;
- and along the north side of Homecoming Court, traffic heading west.
Before being added to the city’s ordinance both measures must have three readings by the council.
Both items will be placed on the agenda for the next council meeting, August 27.
In other business:
- A change order for the splash pad at Kiwanis Park was approved during the meeting.
Matt Boggess, Vinton Parks & Recreation Director, explained the change order was related to soft clay material that was found at the edge of the area where the splash pad was to be constructed.
Modification to the project included some additional labor, equipment and materials to a 15’ x 100’ section under the base of the splash pad at a cost of $9,950.
“Core samples were not able to be taken prior to the work starting,” Boggess told the council “because the shelter was still in place at the park before work started.”
Once the old shelter house was removed and work had started, the clay soil was discovered.
“Will this put you over your budget,” Brian Parr, council member, asked Boggess during the meeting.
Boggess shared that the there was a contingency built into the original cost budget for the project and that there were funds available without the project going over budget.
- With council members voting yes, a resolution was approved to waive the review of the Elwick Brothers LLC rural subdivision.
Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, reminded the council that while the proposed area of the subdivision is located in Benton County, because it is located within two miles of the Vinton city limits, the matter is presented to the council for review.
Plans for the subdivision have already been presented to the Benton County Planning and Zoning Commission for acceptance review.
Vinton council members originally reviewed the plans last month and not changes were made to the proposed plan.
-With the new fiscal year that started July 1, 2020, council members approved a resolution to continue financial support of Vinton Unlimited.
Funds from the annual budget of both the City of Vinton and the Vinton Municipal Electric Utility along with monies from the Local Option Sales Tax are given as financial support for the organization.
The resolution provides for $46,000 to be transferred to the organization.
Vinton Unlimited acts as both the city’s Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development office.
- A permit for a fireworks display was approved by the council.
Robert Hanson submitted the permit request for a supervised display of fireworks to be held Sunday, September 6, from 9 to 10:30 pm.
The event will be held at 1409 South M Avenue, Vinton, and Bar Y Pyros, Chuck Yedlik, will conducting the display