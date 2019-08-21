New principal at Wings Park Elementary

Wings Park Elementary is already reaping in the positivity that their new principal Justin McGuinness has been busy implementing, such as the new process at school dismissal.
McGuinness is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa for both his Bachelors and Masters degrees. He has been in the education field for nine years at the Waterloo Community Schools, and spent six of them as an elementary classroom teacher. He also spent the last two years as a math coach.
“I am a passionate person who cares deeply about children,” said McGuinness, “not only their academic success, but their social and emotional health as well. The Oelwein Schools’ mission of doing whatever it takes to educate all students, aligns very closely to my own personal feelings about education and how we, as a community, must work together to ensure the success of our students.”
McGuinness wrote in a letter to the community he just joined in July;
“Hello Elementary Families! Welcome to Wings Park Elementary! All of our staff members are committed to doing whatever it takes to meet the needs of all students. We are a dedicated and passionate group of educators who care deeply about our school and community. Thank you for the opportunity to help your children grow, both academically and emotionally! Our building has high expectations based around our Iowa Core standards, and the staff work hard to create engaging lessons and activities that make student learning not only meaningful and memorable, but enjoyable as well! At Wings Park Elementary we are a welcoming family and we are thrilled that you are a part of it!”
Along with being an educator, McGuinness is also a husband and father.
“My family and I are incredibly thrilled to join the Oelwein community,” said McGuiness. “Since starting this position in the beginning of July, we have met so many wonderful people! We were living in Cedar Falls, but made a full transition to Oelwein in the beginning of August. I am greatly looking forward to building a strong and trusting relationship with all of you and your students. Please don’t hesitate to contact me with any questions or concerns that you may have. Here’s to the start of a fantastic school year!”