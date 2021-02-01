VINTON - With a preliminary plan in hand, representatives of Vinton’s Fire Department, Police Department and North Benton Ambulance met in a work session with the Vinton city council last week.
Along with staff from Solum Lang Architects, Cedar Rapids, a drawing of a combined public safety building was presented and discussed.
While plans were discussed, the main goal of the committee to get in put from the council a price tag for the complex.
In order to move forward with the project, the committee and architect were hoping to walk away from the meeting with a ball park figure.
“As a group we wanted to bring this (plan) to you so you could see it before we continue any further,” Buck said.
The preliminary plans as presented came with a price tag of $11.9 million.
The public safety committee has been meeting since last fall to come up with a plan for a new combined facility that would be built at the corner of K Avenue and W 13th Street.
The preliminary plan calls for each service to have its own space with a common area that all would share.
“We are looking at an area of four acres,” Al Buck, Solum Lang, explained.
“The fire department would enter/exit from K Avenue, Hwy 218 and we have already received the blessing from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
“The police department would have access from the newly constructed J Avenue and North Benton would be from 13th Street,” he added.
The front of the building would face west toward Highway 218. “We have been in discussion with Fehr Graham (city engineer) about the egress of J Avenue as well.” Buck said.
During the discussion, committee members were asked if future growth had been taken into consideration with the planning and if there was area of expansion.
Charlie Garwood, Vinton fire chief, explained that for each group, plans for expansion and what they may need in the future had been taken into consideration.
For example, bay doors were being designed wider to accommodate any future vehicles the department may have.
Plans call for the exterior of the building to be masonry, with the idea of the building being place 100 to 150 years from now.
“Did you look at a metal building?” Brian Parr, council member asked.
Buck explained that the committee had looked at the pros and cons of a metal building, but with a life expectancy of 40 years decided on a different type of structure.
“When we started talking about what we wanted it to look like,” Garwood, stated “We wanted something that would match with the look of the Braille School.”
Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, provided information about the financing of the combined structure.
Ward shared that the would be multiple funding sources for a project of this size.
“We have looked at several different programs for this project,” he said.
One funding source would the tax increment financing (TIF) that comes from the Hobart development of the Braille School property.
Monies raised from the TIF district would cover approximately 29% of the cost of the project.
One federal program that the city could apply for funds is from the USDA Rural Development agency.
Ward explained that the city could received half the projected cost of the building from the Rural Development funds.
With multiple funding sources available, he was estimating that the city may need to bond for $1.5 million, or 13% of the project.
Many government agencies require cities to pay a portion of the cost of a project.
Both Ward and Garwood shared with the council that there may be other funding sources that could be tapped to help with the cost of the project.
“But I can’t tell you right now what that dollar amount may be,” Garwood said.
While the main goal of the work session was to share an update on the planning, but also to get the nod to take the next step.
With the council approval to take the next step in planning, Buck explained that Solum Lang would begin work on the three dimensional phase of the project, “to make sure that what we have on paper will look right.”