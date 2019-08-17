FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley School District welcomes their new Superintendent, Dave Larson, who began his duties as of Monday, July 1, 2019.
“I am looking forward with extreme excitement and pride to help lead the WVCSD in the goals at hand and those of the future. I appreciate the opportunity you have put before me and will give the Wapsie Valley students, staff, parents and communities all that I have to offer. I consider this position as an honor and privilege to work with such a strong tradition of student learning,” he said.
Larson’s experience includes having served as the shared superintendent for the Bennett and Olin consolidated School Districts and as Elementary Principal for the Bennett School District.
“The sense of family and pride is readily apparent in the short few weeks that we have been within the school family and the local communities,” said Larson of his new position. “My wife, Julie, and I have been welcomed with open arms from the residents of the district. We have three daughters, Carrie Kuhlman, Chelsey Miller and Kerstie Larson, who are off on their own adventures in life. We have been blessed with three wonderful grandchildren, Illa, Lars and Quinley. We are a family of sports enthusiasts which fits right in with the strong traditions of the Wapsie Valley Warriors.”
His leadership skills include maintaining school funding, implementing a 1:1 technology initiative, utilizing solar energy and implementing a school-wide character program. Larson also served as elementary teacher at Tipton Elementary and middle school teacher at Tipton Middle School. Prior to his following his interest in the field of education, he was a business owner.
Larson earned his Bachelor’s of Arts Degree in Science from the University of Northern Iowa. He attained his teaching license from the University of Iowa in 1999 and master’s degree in Educational Leadership from UNI in 2011. His superintendent licensure was issued in 2013 also from UNI.
“I am a huge UNI Panther fan with most of my academic degrees coming from this wonderful university,” said Larson. “I am anxious to start to watch high quality football, basketball and volleyball from UNI. My other favorite teams to follow are the Minnesota Vikings (SKOL) and Minnesota Twins. So obviously one of my favorite areas to visit is the Twin Cities.”
In his free time, he enjoys pedaling his road bike on RAGBRAI, driving a classic 71 Cutlass convertible around eastern Iowa and watching any type of sports event.
“Last, a huge shout out to the Wapsie Valley CSD school staff that I have met thus far this summer. I have found an extremely dedicated group of professionals driven by the student learning,” he said.