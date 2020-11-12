For those wanting an outing that includes a place to warm up for a bit, Fontana Park is the perfect combination. Come and enjoy the outdoors – perhaps the safest place to be during this pandemic – with a trail walk, some fishing time, throwing rocks in the water, meandering through the wildlife display, kicking through the leaves. But if you need a place to warm up for a bit, stop into the nature center.
Recently completed is a timely exhibit on wild turkey. Not just a bird for the Thanksgiving and Christmas table, the wild turkey is one of Iowa’s more observable wildlife species. With their large size (up to 4 ft tall in strut and almost as round) and social tendency to flock on the ground in open spaces, turkey are easy to spot from the highway. Did you know that was not always the case?
Iowa’s wild turkey population was completely eliminated by overhunting by 1910. In fact, their numbers across the country dropped from an estimated 10 million birds across North America in the 1600’s to around 30,000 by 1910. They had been extirpated by overhunting from 18 of the 39 states where they were once native.
Today, Iowa’s wild turkeys one of our biggest conservation success stories, with populations estimated at over 7 million birds. That is quite a feat considering the changes in and reduction of habitat over that 400 year period.
Re-introductions of wild turkey in Iowa were attempted unsuccessfully from pen raised birds in the 1920’s. It was the Iowa Department of Natural Resources release of Missouri wild-trapped birds in the 1960’s that began the comeback. Releases in southern Iowa State Forests quickly became successful enough to trap birds there and relocate them to other forests throughout the state.
By 1974 their numbers had increases so successfully that a spring hunting season was opened. And Iowa’s now successful wild turkey were then used as a resource to help restore other wildlife species.
According to the Iowa DNR, “By 1980 the DNR decided to start trading turkeys for other extirpated wildlife. From 1980-2001,7,501 Iowa turkeys have been traded for 356 prairie chickens, 596 ruffed grouse, over 180 river otters, over 80 sharp-tailed grouse, and over 3.2 million dollars to purchase Iowa habitat with 11 states and 1 Canadian province.”
Persons who wish to learn more are invited to check out all the interesting information including their physical adaptations, amazing eyesight, incredible vocalizations and even the clue you can get from the shape of their poop.
After gleaning all the great information available at the exhibit, test your turkey trivia knowledge with our Jeopardy-style answer and question display on Wild Turkey – Who is the most knowledgeable in your family? Want to continue the fun for your family gathering – in person or virtually? A version of the game is available on our website: www.buchanancountyparks.com on the homepage.
Fontana Park Interpretive Nature Center is open with the following hours: Monday,Tuesday & Friday, 8 a.m to noon; Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. and Saturday 1-4 p.m. COVID-19 mitigation measures include regular surface cleaning and misting by staff with hand sanitizer at the entrance, mandatory mask wearing, and encouragement of social distancing while visiting.