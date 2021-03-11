The Newhall Fire Department recently welcomed an old friend back into the fold—their 1947 Studebaker pumper fire truck.
Almost 75 years ago—what was then called the Newhall Community Fire Department—acquired the brand new, white Studebaker at a cost of $8,000.
The truck was in service with the department through the floods of 1993—keeping the town’s sewers free of floodwaters—until being taken out of service due to changes in regulations.
But today the old truck has a new lease on life thanks to a group of dedicated volunteer firefighters.
“A handful of people had their hands involved in this project,” Chief Pat Butz said of the truck’s restoration. “Eric Schoettmer, Keegan Wright, [Assistant Chief] Trent Claeys, Nathan Overmann, Dan Lynch, and Tim Haerther.”
The restoration began well over a year ago, Chief Butz said, but was sidelined due to the pandemic.
“[The restoration] was kind of periodic. Whenever people had time. We got it running fall of 2019. Then COVID hit … then the derecho. We went almost a whole year without really touching it. We only got it started again about a month ago.”
But earlier this month, the truck was out cruising the thoroughfares and side streets of Newhall—much to many residents’ delight.
As they drove the truck around town last week on its inaugural ride post-restoration, Claeys said everyone who caught a glimpse of it was waving fondly as it passed by.
“They love it. Especially the siren.”
“It does have an unusual siren,” Chief Butz said. “It starts low, gets louder and higher, and then goes back to the low.”
And once the siren is engaged, there’s no stopping it, unlike today’s modern sirens.
“Once it starts, you have to let it go,” Chief Butz said.
Practically everything visible on the truck—from the tires to the body to the ladders stored on its sides—is original.
“The engine is original, too,” Chief Butz said. “The biggest thing [to replace] was the carburetor, the gas lines, and the brakes.”
Both Butz and Claeys are not entirely certain how many volunteer hours in total it took the team to complete the restoration, but they agree the final outcome was worth every moment spent.
“It’s nostalgia, especially in a smaller community,” Chief Butz said of the truck’s importance. “It’s cool.”
Parked next to the department’s newest engine, the 1947 Studebaker gives a stark lesson in how times have changed.
The newest engine has a 1,200 gallon tank, Chief Butz indicated, while the 1947 model can hold a mere 250 gallons at maximum.
Then there’s the sheer size difference, the choice of color, the different dashboards—the Studebaker has little to nothing in terms of buttons to push and operate—plus those very different sirens.
Plans for this summer include hopefully trailering the truck—it can only travel up to about 40mph—to several area events.
“That’s the goal … take it to [Atkins] Watermelon Days … [Blairstown] Sauerkraut Days, and the state fire convention in Grinnell,” Chief Butz said.
But if you happen to be in Newhall before then, you might catch a glimpse of the little-white-truck-that-could, cruising through town, making people smile wherever it turns up.