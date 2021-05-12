Fireworks in Newhall have been made possible by donations from local businesses and a “can shed” collection trailer in town, which of all things saw success over the last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it was so successful because COVID shut down so many collection sites,” Doug Boddicker, Newhall city councilman said. “Since people couldn’t redeem their cans, they wanted a way to redeem them. But the shed has been growing in popularity the last three years too.”
The can shed is put out in April and stays in town until late October or early November depending on weather. Boddicker and the group of residents who help put on the fireworks check the collection and empty it out if necessary. Although Boddicker doesn’t have an exact amount raised last fiscal year, it certainly was more than enough to carry over into this year’s show on July 3.
“It’s definitely piling up this year already,” Boddicker said. “We expanded last year’s show a touch, working to shoot off shells more consistently. We’ve increased the amount by about $1,000 and I’m pretty sure the show this year will be equivalent.”
Boddicker alongside Dave Sutton, Rog Schmueker, Derek Barter started shooting off fireworks in the early to mid 2000s, gradually attracting interest from the community. Today, the fireworks show runs on a budget of $7,000 for a 15 to 20 minute show.
“People still came out even with COVID and kept their distance from each other,” Boddicker said. “We want this to be a normal summer. We don’t feel anything will be affected with the fireworks this year.”
The fireworks will shoot off at dusk on July 3 in order to not conflict with other major shows in the area.