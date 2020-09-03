August 10. Newhall’s streets were covered in tree debris in the aftermath of a derecho storm that tore through south Benton County. Maneuvering through the sheer amount of debris was nearly impossible at first. Residents in town, including Trent Claeys faced the daunting task of cleaning up after the devastation.
“We worked twelve days straight cleaning up,” Claeys said. “Four of us-Dan Lynch, Mike Gardemann, Ken Vawter and myself-work for the City of Newhall. In that time, we hauled roughly 700 to 800 loads of debris. Combined with the Department of Transportation trucks that came to assist us, we hauled over 1000 loads to the dump location. Half of our tree cover in town is gone.”
Slowly but surely, the workers cleared up the streets of Newhall. Two weeks later, their efforts paid off as the city now is free of major debris. Dead trees will be removed and the town will strive to return to normal.
“I’m incredibly proud of this town,” Claeys said. “Every citizen was helping with donations, lending a working hand, and it was definitely an entire community project.”
Among the buildings damaged in the storm was the local Dollar General, which donated items to the community. Skyler Childers was picking up batteries for residents when someone made a joke of donating Black Velvet or beer.
“It made me think ‘wait, what if?’” Childers said. “I decided to reach out to Molson Coors and Busch. Never heard back from Busch, but Molson Coors sent me a nice email back saying sorry about what happened, but they couldn’t do that as a nationwide company. They’d have to go through a local distributor. I thought that was the end of it.”
Flex Sales out of Cedar Rapids was the nearest distributor and was affected by the derecho as well. Despite what Childers believed, an email a few days later confirmed a plan was in the works. Flex Sales offered to donate 60 cases of beer, including Miller Lite and Blue Moon products. Childers offered to pick up the beer and give to the town for a celebration after weeks of hard work.
Childers, who runs a DJ service, helped organize a community potluck set for this Monday for the residents of Newhall. The Newhall Locker will donate hot dogs, but residents are encouraged to bring food to share. Locals such as Shelly’s Sweets have donated ice for the event. Masks are encouraged by Childers.
“In my estimation, my town came together and got cleaned up first,” Childers said. “They did an amazing job. Our leadership did an amazing job. We got boots on the ground right after the storm passed. We didn’t wait for FEMA or contractors to come and do the work for us. This town needs a party. I understand the virus is a real thing, but we can do this safely. People need to get together.”
The community event will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the main city park. Residents of Newhall are encouraged to attend. Childers will have music during the entire time, not to mention the beer.