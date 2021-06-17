Benton Community School high school graduation was a great success and our students are well on their way to the next chapter in their life journey. Step-Up day occurred for our 3rd and 6th students as they experienced the next phase of their education. Driver’s Education is in full swing, and our teaching staff just recently engaged in professional learning and curriculum/standards development. It was rewarding to finish the year knowing that we maintained school day-to-day in-person with our students for all but a few weeks of the year! When I stop to reflect on the past 16 months of the year, it was evident that we completed the nearly impossible task of continuing to educate students during a national pandemic and derecho storm.
It has been an interesting school year overall and I am extremely proud and humbled by the commitment and perseverance shown by our staff, students, and families as we navigated the multitude of issues and changes due to the pandemic, the derecho storm, virtual snow days, and school closure for 2 weeks this past November. I can honestly say from my 39 years in education, I have never experienced a year like this one. For a several month stretch, I received weekly news briefings from the state, IDPH, Benton Co. Public Health, Iowa Department of Education, Governor’s office, and various other agencies who guide and make decisions for public schools. The briefings and meetings were helpful as we navigated through the difficult months of the pandemic. However, so many new topics and expected changes were coming “at us” week by week and sometimes day by day, changes and revisions were necessary. As you might guess, rapid changes in a school district, or for any other entity for that matter, tend to be turbulent when decided at the last minute. But we did it. And we did it with thoughtful planning, giving up of some of our typical “non-negotiables” when it comes to how we deploy our teaching and curriculum, and learning very quickly that to make it the best we could for students, we needed patience like we’ve never experienced before.
Making changes and revisions for nearly 1,600 students and their families occurred regularly this past 16 months. While not what we wanted to occur, we did not have choices during the months of the pandemic and the derecho storm situation. Overall, our students and their families were amazing and patient with us through it all. Despite the challenges, our students learned, demonstrated growth and progress, and engaged in a multitude of activities and experiences.
I want to thank everyone for understanding what our school experienced and how others responded with patience and grace. Our staff of 300 employees stepped up and made things happen given the multitude of changes, revisions, directives, and pressures. They need to be commended for their attitude and demeanor through all of it. We look forward to a more “typical” school year in 2021-2022 and the return of our students and staff.