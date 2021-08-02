The North Iowa Cedar League (NICL), of which Union is a longtime member, will see the conference split into three divisions and will add Oelwein to its ranks starting this upcoming 2021-22 season.
“The conference started discussions about what alignment looks like when West Marshall made the decision to exit and return to the conference they were in before,” Union Superintendent Travis Fleshner said. “This began in 2019 and then it became a question what this conference could look like with 15 members, or try to invite another school.”
A committee was formed of superintendents, athletic directors and high school principals from both the West and East division of the conference to explore the NICL’s options. Fleshner was a member of the committee alongside former Union Athletic Director Wayne Slack, who recently accepted a position as principal at Union Middle School. According to Fleshner, the committee had three choices; stand pat with six schools in the West division and nine in the East division (occupied by Union), transform into a superconference where everyone plays each other in every sport, or seek membership to move back up to 16 schools.
“It was a healthy dialogue,” Fleshner said. “All of those conversations stemmed around the fact that we believe the NICL is a great conference. We want to do everything we can to try to maintain that. Having nine and six could work in the short term, but we needed a long term plan.”
Neighboring and area schools were invited to discuss interest in joining the NICL. Oelwein, originally from the Northeast Iowa Conference, expressed interest in joining the conference. The school has approximately 288 students in grades ninth through eleventh according to enrollment figures from 2019-20, which would make them the largest school by enrollment in the NICL. Oelwein has consistently played neighbor Wapsie Valley and nearby Sumner-Fredericksburg in non-conference matchups. Union and Oelwein have also met consistently in both regular and post seasons with athletics. Geographically, it made sense to include Oelwein with the eastern schools, but it would not fill the gap left by West Marshall in the West division of the conference.
“The ADs put in a lot of legwork in particular, exploring the pluses and minuses to every idea,” Fleshner said. “They decided to look at something different with a pod system and playing with three pods. After exploring all the options, we landed on this idea.”
Oelwein was formally accepted into the NICL for the 2021-22 season in the spring of 2020, allowing the school a year to make the necessary arrangements for the move into the conference. This led the committee to accept the idea of realigning the conference into three pods. The NICL East will consist of Jesup, Oelwein, Sumner-Fred, Union and Wapsie Valley. The NICL Central will be Aplington-Parkersburg, Columbus Catholic, Denver, Dike-New Hartford and Hudson. The NICL West will remain six teams for the time being in AGWSR, BCLUW, East Marshall, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Grundy Center and South Hardin.
“This remains pretty geographic and keeps many traditional rivalries intact,” Fleshner said. “We looked at the impact this would have on each sport. Cross country, not so much. Volleyball, definitely a bit. it really came down to probably trying to make the best workable scenario, particularly for basketball.”
Cross country, wrestling, tennis and soccer will not see significant change. Football is not a conference sport in the state of Iowa. The following is a breakdown of how sports will change under the new pod system:
Volleyball: Schools will play teams in their pods once, which will be used as their conference record. All NICL teams will play 2-3 schools in the other pods. This does not count towards their division record. NICL will host a conference tournament on October 5 (pool play) and October 7 (tournament) to crown an overall conference champion.
Basketball: Schools will play teams in their pod in a round-robin, meaning home and away for eight division games in the Central and East divisions. Division champions will be recognized, but not an overall conference champion. All schools are required to play 16 conference games, so they’ll need to pick up 8 additional games from the other two divisions.
Track: The NICL will host a conference supermeet with all 16 teams, both boys and girls, to determine an overall conference champion. The conference previously split boys and girls at separate locations.
Golf: All 16 teams will compete in conference supermeets to determine an overall conference champion. Boys and girls will compete on separate courses.
Softball/baseball: Schools will compete in a doubleheader with each pod rival. Then each NICL team will play a JV/V game with the other 10-11 schools outside of their division. There will be division champions crowned.
“This will be a new experience for everyone, including Oelwein,” Fleshner said. “We’re excited about the opportunity to play some new teams. If something does not work correctly for a sport, we’ll have to go back and revisit how the scheduling works. The committee did an excellent job of entertaining any and all options.”
The 2021 fall season-cross country, football and volleyball-will open the week of August 23 and continue until the beginning of November.