Halloween sure ain’t what it used to be.
And, I’m pretty certain just about everybody in the law enforcement community breath a sigh of relief about that.
But, just how did it happen that a tradition which dates back to Ireland has faded away during the last half a century. The phrase, quite literally meant you give the caller a treat – usually something sweet – or you were the victim of a sometimes nasty trick.
So, most people had a supply of candy, cookies or fruit to avoid being tricked.
Of course, there were various degrees of tricking such as slamming a door repeatedly and then dashing off through the night. Another was letting loose with a handful of shelled corn at the front door. Of course, the sound scared the dickens out of those inside who peered out the window as human forms disappeared down the street.
One of the most frustrating tricks for a home owner was getting “teepee’d.” This involved draping a tree in front of the house in toilet paper. It looked quite good until it rained.
The ultimate was disassembling a wagon or something and putting it back together on top of a building.
When I was a kid – a long time ago – each small town had its own town marshal. For about 50 weeks out of a year these men and women did not have a whole lot to do. They’d drive around looking for strange cars, sit in their favorite hiding spot to catch a speeder or two. Mostly they’d just watch the time inch by on those analog clocks that most young people today have never been taught to read.
But, during the Halloween season, several local men would temporarily be deputized to help keep those pranks from getting out of hand, that no property would be damaged or no one have to visit Doc Keyes the next day.
Of course, there were always mishaps. A trio of high school students decided to overturn Grandpa’s outhouse. One forgot to let go and was pulled into the pit. I heard that even hosing him off did not get rid of it.
You don’t see much of that type of activity during the Halloween season anymore. Windows do not get coated with a car of soap, shelled corn does not rattle off of a front door. And outhouses – young people don’t even know what one is.
An argument could be made that young people today are better behaved than in past years. I do not think that is true at all. They have just as mischievous minds as we did.
What they do not have is a town marshal to chase around any more. That used to be all of the fun. Get Marshal Grubaugh and his small army of ghost busters to chase us and to successfully get away.
Since the 1980s, most small towns have eliminated the town marshal’s position. As we moved toward the 21st century, the standards required for a law enforcement officers became more difficult for a small town to meet. They needed training to a higher standard than ever before and too many times a community would make that investment only to have that officer hired away a short time later.
Requirements for equipment became more costly and the wage a small community could afford left much to be desired. Oaktown’s marshal was also the street, water and sewer superintendent.
As those positions began to be cut from the budgets, the fun went out of Halloween pranks in small towns across the country.
It stopped being a thing and the problem just went away.