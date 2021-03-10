No-Bake Irish Fifteens

Prep Time 10 minutes
Total Time 10 minutes
Ingredients:
• 15 graham crackers, crushed
• 15 marshmallows
• 15 candied cherries cut in half
• 1 cup condensed milk
• 1 cup flaked coconut, to coat
Instructions:
1. Crush the graham crackers in a food processor or in a plastic bag with a rolling pin, then add them to a large mixing bowl. Cut each marshmallow into 4 pieces and add to the bowl with halved cherries and condensed milk. Mix until the ingredients are well combined, and you have a sticky mixture.
2. Sprinkle most of the coconut over a large piece of cling wrap spread on your countertop or table. Add the mixture onto the coconut and shape into a long sausage loaf. Sprinkle more coconut over the top of it and wrap the cling wrap tightly around, twisting the ends together.
3. Leave in the fridge to chill overnight or place it in the freezer for a couple of hours if you want to serve it the same day.
4. Remove from fridge/ freezer cut into slices (15) and serve. (If you don’t like candied cherries, you could substitute chocolate chips or 15 chopped malted milk balls)