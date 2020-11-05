No fuss dishes when there's other things to do

I don’t know about you, but my family is pretty predictable when it comes to food for holiday meals. Thanksgiving is always turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberries in sauce, gravy, and rolls. After this many years, I could almost put it together in my sleep. I am always looking for new recipes to change up the menu, especially if we have a large family gathering that is a potluck.
At the family potlucks I have brought new items with mixed reviews. Nephew Jake loved the sweet potato casserole, and homemade pies are always a hit. I am hoping to bring the cream cheese corn to a family gathering when we can safely be together again. I also think the apple crisp pizza would go over pretty well, so that may be a dessert to take along. I really miss the gatherings, as I am sure many readers do, too, in your own families. We will certainly have a lot of catching up to do at the next one!
I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy.
Great fall weather has made for more outdoor opportunities, whether it’s yard work or biking/walking on the city’s trails. I have included a couple of crock pot recipes that can create a delicious meal while you are enjoying the outdoors. Hope you find something you like among this week’s recipes.
Cream Cheese Corn
This cream cheese corn recipe is so simple, creamy and delicious. It will be a big hit at upcoming holiday meals. Toss the ingredients in the crock pot for a few hours, stir, and then sprinkle with bacon and green onions.
Serves: 10
Ingredients:
48 oz frozen sweet corn
12 oz cream cheese room temperature
¼ c butter cubed
¼ c milk
¼ c water
2 tbl sugar
1 tsp salt
6 slices bacon cooked and crumbled
¹/³ c chopped green onions
Directions:
1. Add the corn, cream cheese, butter, milk, water, sugar, and salt to a 5-6 quart crockpot and stir to combine.
2. Cover and cook on low until cheese is melted, 3 to 4 hours.
3. Stir well and sprinkle with bacon and green onions before serving.
Cook’s Notes:
You may use fresh or canned corn, if preferred. Reduce the cook time to 1-2 hours.
Skip the bacon and green onions for a more traditional creamed corn.
Add cheddar for an extra cheesy corn recipe.