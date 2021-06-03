The last time RAGBRAI passed through the town of Brandon was in 1985 as the annual, week-long bicycle ride moved from its overnight stop in Waterloo to the next overnight in Monticello.
And for a few short weeks earlier this year, Brandon again found itself back on the map for the Register’s Annual Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI).
After spending the night in Waterloo, riders taking part in 2021 RAGBRAI were meant to pass through the towns of Raymar, Gilbertville, Brandon, and Urbana on the morning of July 29.
But those four towns have now been replaced by Jesup, Shady Grove, Rowley, and Walker in an attempt to avoid planned construction on the Highway 150 curve just outside of Urbana.
Mayor Guy Stacy of Brandon views the change as both a disappointment and a bit of a blessing.
“I don’t know of anybody that was too frustrated,” Stacy said when asked about the recent change that now left his town off the official 2021 RAGBRAI route.
“I hadn’t even attended a meeting yet about what to expect.”
Stacy said while it is discouraging to not be able to showcase his town’s features, the consequences that invariably arise from having thousands of people move through a very small town—Brandon’s population hovers just over 300—on their way to the next overnight stop will not necessarily be missed.
He does still anticipate some riders however due to the town’s proximity to the Cedar Valley Nature Trail which runs just south of town.
“[Brandon] is a shortcut for those who [choose] to run down the bike trail. I feel like we still need to prepare a little bit.”
Although the path through Brandon as an official RAGBRAI pass-through had not yet been announced before the decision was made to alter the route, Stacy believes riders would have entered town via Dugan Avenue/CR-V71 on the northwest side and then made their way east through the heart of the community on Main Street.
Riders would have cycled by the famous ‘Iowa’s Largest Frying Pan,’ the Brandon Area Community Center, and the town’s iconic water tower with the option to visit the newly renovated city park and Phat’s Pub & Grub.
“We would have had the community center opened up to sell some food, let riders use the restrooms, get out of the heat.”
The Brandon City Park is one hidden gem Stacy would have liked to showcase had RAGBRAI come through town.
“We’re pretty proud of the park. It has new [playground] equipment.”
There’s also a brand new concession building with public restrooms open until winter sets in every year, as well as a beautiful baseball field open to the public.
“[The park] still needs some work—some landscaping, we need to move the fence. We’re still raising money for it.”
Stacy said there’s a t-ball game this Friday at the field if folks are looking for some classic small town entertainment.
“We’d love to have anybody come here,” Stacy said while looking out at the field with pride.
“I love it here. I’ve tried to move away a couple of times but I keep coming back.”