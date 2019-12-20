Fresh off being ranked as the ninth best team in Class 1A by the first Associated Press high school boys basketball poll released Wednesday, the Janesville boys basketball team kept the good times rolling Thursday, beating North Butler 64-44 in Janesville.
The Wildcats now head into winter break riding high with a 7-0 record.
Meanwhile, North Butler lost its fifth straight game and will look to improve on its 1-5 record when the schedule resumes in January.
For Janesville, sophomore Wiley Sherburne was the star again, scoring a game-high 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting and grabbing a team-high eight rebounds.
Joey Carlson was sharp as well, scoring 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting and adding four rebounds and two assists.
With starting point guard Leo Dodd not playing, sophomore Jaden Appleby stepped in, racking up a team-leading 10 assists and adding eight points. Senior Ben McGrath scored 11.
For North Butler, senior Eric Brehmer led the Bearcats with 13 points on 6-for-10 shooting. Junior Kaleb Salge scored 12 points and recorded a team-high 10 rebounds.
After the break, Janesville will host BCLUW on Dec. 3, and North Butler will host Nashua-Plainfield on Dec. 3.