INDEPENDENCE – Norma M. Rathbun, 93, of Clear Lake, Iowa, formerly of Independence, Iowa, died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Muse-Norris Inpatient Unit in Mason City, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Independence with Rev. John Hougen officiating. Burial will be in Wilson Cemetery in Independence. Friends may call for visitation an hour before services at the church. A memorial fund has been established for children’s reading programs. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Ms. Rathbun was born in Independence on March 22, 1926, the daughter of Iver B. and Beulah Marie (Hood) Rathbun. She graduated from high school in Independence. Ms. Rathbun was a clerical worker for the CIA with postings in several other countries. She worked in Sydney, Australia; Okinawa, Japan; Saigon, Vietnam; and Arlington, Virginia.
Ms. Rathbun is survived by seven nieces and nephews, James (Jeannine) Bunge, Steve (Cindy) Bunge, Kathryn (Stephen Holbrook) Bunge, John Bunge, Doug (Janel) Rathbun, Neal Rathbun, and Kellee Rathbun. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Shirlee Rathbun of Independence.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Herbert Rathbun; a sister, Dorothy Bunge; a brother-in-law, Lee Bunge; and a nephew, Allen Bunge.