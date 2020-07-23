The 2020 North Iowa Tractor Ride is coming to Vinton and the surrounding area on Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 and will start with tractors heading up north to visit Brandon in the morning.
“Our ride likes to travel a certain distance before we stop and Brandon works out perfect,” Jamie Nelson, a sponsor from 98.7 Kiss Country said. “We plan to come in from the south from 21st Street to 2nd Avenue to go down their main street.”
Four groups that make up 150 riders will stop in Brandon beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the final group will arrive at approximately 11:10 a.m. Muffins and beverages will be served at the Brandon Area Community Center. Riders will be able to explore the town of 300 people and see Iowa’s Largest Frying Pan.
After touring Brandon, riders will venture to La Porte City for lunch before heading back down south to ride through Hickory Hills Park and taking their evening break in Dysart as they make their return to Vinton. Day two will see the North Iowa Tractor Ride in Urbana, Palo, Bloomsburg Farm north of Atkins and back in Vinton to end the two-day ride.
“We waited out a decision for the ride for quite awhile because of COVID-19,” Nelson said. “Many of the places we are going, such as the Benton County Fairgrounds and Bloomsbury Farm are wide open for people to keep their distance. Our groups will not be together at rider destinations and it worked out really well this year. We’re down on riders, but those who signed up are happy it’s still happening.”
The North Iowa Tractor Ride is sponsored by 98.7 Kiss Country. For more information, check out their Facebook Page at North Iowa Tractor Ride.