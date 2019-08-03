Northeast Iowa Community College
offers fall wreath class
OELWEIN — Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) Business and Community Solutions is offering a fall wreath class on Monday, Sept. 9, at Flowers on Main, 18 S. Frederick Ave. in Oelwein.
In this “Welcome Fall DYI Wreath” (#72536) class, nothing welcomes both fall and guests better than a lovely, handmade wreath on your front door. Using ribbons, fall picks, silk flowers and other embellishments, attendees will craft a wreath that perfectly expresses each one’s personality and showcases the best colors of autumn.
Join us for a night of crafting from 6:30-8 p.m. at Flowers on Main. A supply fee is due to the instructor the night of class depending on the materials selected.
To register online for “Welcome Fall DYI Wreath” (#72536) or for more information, visit www.nicc.edu/solutions, or call NICC Business and Community Solutions at (800) 728-2256, ext. 399, or the RAMS/Oelwein Center at (319) 283-3010.