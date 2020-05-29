These figures show the number of COVID-19 cases detected per county as of Friday, May 29, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Fayette County
Total positive cases: 26
Last case reported: May 22
Total recoveries: 26
Total of individuals tested: 771
No deaths
Allamakee County
Total positive cases: 120
Last case reported: May 28, 1 new case
Total recoveries: 88
Total of individuals tested: 801
Deaths: 4
Black Hawk County
Total positive cases: 1,731
Last case reported: May 29, 7 new cases
Total recoveries: 991
Total of individuals tested: 9,054
Deaths: 44
Bremer County
Total positive cases: 69
Last case reported: May 29, 2 new cases
Total recoveries: 59
Total of individuals tested: 879
Deaths: 6
Buchanan County
Total positive cases: 32
Last case reported: May 28, 1 new case
Total recoveries: 25
Total of individuals tested: 727
No deaths
Chickasaw County
Total positive cases: 10
Last case reported: May 29, 1 new case
Total recoveries: 8
Total of individuals tested: 363
No deaths
Clayton County
Total positive cases: 33
Last case reported: May 29, 1 new case
Total recoveries: 26
Total of individuals tested: 635
Deaths: 3
Delaware County
Total positive cases: 15
Last case reported: May 24, 1 new case
Total recoveries: 13
Total of individuals tested: 575
No deaths
Dubuque County
Total positive cases: 341
Last cases reported: May 29, 2 new cases
Total recoveries: 164
Total of individuals tested: 5,365
Deaths: 18
Winneshiek County
Total positive cases: 23
Last case reported: May 25, 1 new case
Total recoveries: 20
Total of individuals tested: 708
No deaths