These figures show the number of COVID-19 cases detected per county as of Friday, May 29, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Fayette County

Total positive cases: 26

Last case reported: May 22

Total recoveries: 26

Total of individuals tested: 771

No deaths

Allamakee County

Total positive cases: 120

Last case reported: May 28, 1 new case

Total recoveries: 88

Total of individuals tested: 801

Deaths: 4

Black Hawk County

Total positive cases: 1,731

Last case reported: May 29, 7 new cases

Total recoveries: 991

Total of individuals tested: 9,054

Deaths: 44

Bremer County

Total positive cases: 69

Last case reported: May 29, 2 new cases

Total recoveries: 59

Total of individuals tested: 879

Deaths: 6

Buchanan County

Total positive cases: 32

Last case reported: May 28, 1 new case

Total recoveries: 25

Total of individuals tested: 727

No deaths

Chickasaw County

Total positive cases: 10

Last case reported: May 29, 1 new case

Total recoveries: 8

Total of individuals tested: 363

No deaths

Clayton County

Total positive cases: 33

Last case reported: May 29, 1 new case

Total recoveries: 26

Total of individuals tested: 635

Deaths: 3

Delaware County

Total positive cases: 15

Last case reported: May 24, 1 new case

Total recoveries: 13

Total of individuals tested: 575

No deaths

Dubuque County

Total positive cases: 341

Last cases reported: May 29, 2 new cases

Total recoveries: 164

Total of individuals tested: 5,365

Deaths: 18

Winneshiek County

Total positive cases: 23

Last case reported: May 25, 1 new case

Total recoveries: 20

Total of individuals tested: 708

No deaths

