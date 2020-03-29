Financial institutions in small farming communities are literally worth their weight in gold to area producers. With communities built on a foundation of agriculture, small town banks have a close relationship with the farmers and local residents they serve.
Northeast Security Bank (NSB) in Fairbank is a small town bank that emphasizes a hometown banking relationship, according to its vice president Andrew J. Williams. NSB offers a wide variety of checking, saving, HSA savings accounts, IRA, money market, and CD investments, and all types of loans – ag, real estate and business.
“We’re a full service bank and the only bank in town,” Williams said. Being the only bank in town means staying dedicated to customers and keeping up on individual banking needs.
Williams said since NSB moved into its new building three years ago, he knows the bank is offering the best to its customers.
“The old building didn’t conform to modern needs. We wanted to give Fairbank a new state-of-the-art building with the newest technology and banking experiences,” Williams said. “Also, the new location offers room for expansion, where the old bank did not.”
The new bank is located at 120 E. Main Street, directly across the street from the old bank that was originally Fairbank State Bank until going into partnership with and eventually being bought out by NSB.
Williams will mark his sixth year with the bank in June. He grew up on a farm in the Westgate area and graduated from West Central High School, before going on to Upper Iowa University and earning a BA, a BS in administration and minor in human resources. With a solid agricultural background, he plays a key role in delivering the best banking service to his patrons.
“We are mainly an ag bank, given the demographic of the area. We also have several Amish customers as well as our local residents,” Williams said.
He is quick to point out that NSB isn’t just about banking; it’s also about giving back to the community. They support all kinds of school projects, town little league, FFA and encourage employees to be involved in community endeavors, church, city, etc.
“It’s important to be part of what is going on in Fairbank. If it wasn’t for the community, we wouldn’t be here,” Williams said. “We (NSB) like to give back. In all the years that I’ve been here, I don’t think we’ve ever turned down a donation request.”
The willingness to help everyone become a success story is what makes NSB successful in its own right. Fairbank is one of seven NSB locations in northeast Iowa. Its main bank is located in Sumner, with branches in Decorah, Dysart, Fredericksburg, Independence, and New Hampton. Each location has a drive-up ATM that is open 24-hours. NSB of Fairbank lobby hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and drive thru hours also include 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Persons wanting more information about the bank and its services can call during business hours, 319-635-2811.