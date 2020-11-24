2020 has been a year of adaptation for all of us, and the band program is no exception to this. Adaptations for controlling the spread of airborne contaminants have included the use of bell coverings, musician masks (face coverings that allow a mouthpiece to be inserted so the student can perform while still keeping him or herself and those around them safe), cloths used to collect condensation from brass water keys, alcohol pads for sterilizing mouthpieces, and the use of air purifiers in the music room and band office. Keeping our band students safe while learning is a top priority!
We are fortunate that band lessons for the 5th and 6th graders have been able to continue, both in-person and virtually, and the students have experienced a great deal of growth since school has begun. The 6th grade band has been meeting in smaller subgroups rather than a full ensemble to allow for social distancing within the classroom, and they’ve been working on band literature suitable for smaller or flexible ensembles because of this. Our new 5th grade musicians have been very enthusiastic and eager to learn as well.
While it is disappointing that our fall and holiday concerts could not be performed, we’re looking forward to future concerts once the pandemic concerns have been eased or eliminated.
The band department and students would like to extend a special thank-you to Kathy Miller, Bridget Speer, Wendy Howard and Linda Strong for using their sewing expertise in constructing the bell coverings and musician masks that help keep our students safe!