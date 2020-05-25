Norway American Legion

The Norway American Legion Post 234 salute their fallen at the Norway Cemetery on Monday, May 25.

 By CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist news@vintonnewspapers.copm

Members of the Norway American Legion Post 234 saluted the fallen on Memorial Day with a visit to Norway Cemetery. Photo gallery available at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/Norway-American-Legion-Honors-Memorial-Day. Photos by CJ Eilers, County Editor.