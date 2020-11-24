What a difference a year makes! The music curriculum has taken a new turn this year! With regret, our Veteran’s Day, fall and holiday programs have been cancelled for 2020. Although music events for the 4th, 5th, and 6th graders will not be performed as they had in the past, parents can look forward to hearing their students’ music class perform a holiday selection using handbells on Seesaw. Also, through Seesaw, students have had new opportunities to access Mrs. Nelson’s virtual music classrooms and are encouraged to explore and experience different genres of music and musical concepts. The upside of recent virtual learning is that we have more time to learn music concepts with our new online music curriculum. It is both fun and challenging to use technology in the music classroom!
Norway Intermediate Music
- By Cindy Nelson Norway Intermediate Center, 4th - 6th grades
