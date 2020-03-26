Amid concerns over COVID-19, health care facilities such as the Vinton Lutheran Home have restricted visitation in order to safeguard the health of residents. Lutheran Home staff and residents joined together to make signs for their families and posted them to social media. By the request of Vinton Newspapers, the nursing home sent these photos in for publication.
Notes from the heart
Trenton Schipper
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Bulletin Journal
Breaking News: Daily Register
Breaking News: Vinton Newspapers
Breaking News: Waverly Newspapers
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.