To Our Residents and Family Members:
We know many of you are concerned about the spread of COVID-19 (the new coronavirus) and how it may impact us here at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab. Ensuring residents are cared for in a safe and healthy environment is our first priority. At this time, we don’t have any cases in our building. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recommended a variety of steps that we are implementing to help reduce the potential for the virus to enter our building. However, we need your help in battling COVID-19. Below are some examples of how you can help protect the residents, as well as prevent the spread throughout the community.
At this time, we request that family and friends do not visit the center. Out of an abundance of caution, we are limiting all visitors to our facility unless absolutely necessary. We are posting signs on our entryway doors to notify visitors of this policy and actively screening individuals, including staff, who need to come into the building.
We understand that connecting with your loved ones is incredibly important, and there are a variety of other ways you might consider communicating with them. These may include telephone, email, text, video chat or social media. If you believe a visit to the center is necessary, we request that you contact the front desk at 319-472-6280 prior to your arrival to set up a visit.
Please make sure we have your most current, emergency contact information. We want to make sure we efficiently communicate with you should there be any new developments. Please reach out to the front desk at 319-472-6280 with your updated contact information.
Residents, please help prevent the spread of infection by exercising proper hand washing hygiene as well as coughing and sneezing etiquette. We offer hand washing and alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations throughout the building, which you are welcome to use. Please also avoid shaking hands and hugs with any individual. If you are experiencing a cough, fever, sore throat, runny nose, and/or shortness of breath, please let a staff member know immediately.
Our facility is following the recommendations of the CDC on prevention steps, including following strict handwashing procedures, and in many circumstances, wearing gowns and gloves when interacting with residents who present symptoms. We also are staying up to date with the CDC recommendations as they may continue to change. In addition, our facility is in close contact with the local and state health department, and we are following their guidance.
We will notify you if any residents or staff are diagnosed with COVID-19. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact our center at 319-472-6280
For additional information, please visit the CDC’s coronavirus disease information page.
Sincerely,
Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab