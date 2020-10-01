Absentee Ballot Request forms are being sent to individuals from all
different organizations. The misconception sometimes is that these are
ballots. These are not the ballots, only official absentee ballot request
forms to request a ballot be mailed. These are all acceptable forms, but if
you have already filled one out and returned it to our office, you do not
need to send another. **We only need one per voter filled out to get entered
in our system!! We will only mail one Ballot per registered voter. We would
notify you by phone or mail if you left off any required information on the
form, or if you aren't registered.
The courthouse will be open for early voting starting Monday, October 5
through Monday, November 2 for all Benton County precincts. The Election
Office is located on the 2nd floor and regular courthouse hours are 8:00 am
to 4:30 pm.
Since ballots requested by mail will also be mailed on October 5, mailed
ballots will not have been received by the day that in-person voting begins.
Since the voter's record will reflect that a ballot has been requested,
voters who have requested ballots by mail are strongly encouraged to wait
for their ballots to arrive rather than attempting to vote in person.
We also will have the curbside voting option as well. You can park on the North side of courthouse in the designated spot and call our office and we can come assist you in your vehicle.
Absentee Ballots do not have to be returned to our office by mail (even if
you receive it by mail) Once you receive your ballot, vote it, sign it, seal
it and then return it by one of two ways:
1)Hand deliver it to the Auditor's office (111 E 4th Street, Vinton) 2nd
floor of the courthouse.
2)Stick it in the mail and the post office will deliver to us.
Election Day (Tuesday, November 3, 2020) you will have to vote in person at
your assigned precinct if you have not registered to vote early. If you had a ballot already mailed to you, you would need to surrender that unvoted ballot at the polls to be allowed to vote
another ballot in person.
If you want to double check that we have your request form entered in our
system, or that we receive your ballot back, you can double check it here:
sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus
Please call us at 319-472-2365 if you have any questions about the voting
process.
The post offices in our district are going to be very busy that first week
of October. Please be patient with them and us as we get everything out to
the voters.