DES MOINES, IA, Jan. 11, 2021 — Iowa farmers and private landowners who want to be considered for funding through USDA’s Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) in fiscal year 2021 have until Feb. 19 to apply.
While USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) accepts CSP applications throughout the year, interested producers should submit applications to their local NRCS office by the Feb. 19 application cutoff to ensure they are considered for 2021 funding.
Through CSP, NRCS helps agricultural producers build their business while implementing conservation practices that help ensure the sustainability of their entire operation.
The program provides many benefits including increased crop yields, decreased inputs, wildlife habitat improvements, and increased resilience to weather extremes. CSP is intended for working lands including cropland, pastureland, nonindustrial private forest land and agricultural land under the jurisdiction of a tribe.
Last year, NRCS obligated nearly $17.5 million to Iowa farmers through 395 CSP contracts that will help treat natural resource concerns on about 188,000 acres.
For additional information about CSP, contact your local Service Center. Most USDA Service Centers are open for business by phone appointment only and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing. While NRCS staff continue to come into the office, they will mostly be working with producers by phone, and using online tools whenever possible. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business with NRCS, Farm Service Agency, or any other Service Center agency are required to call their Service Center to schedule a phone appointment. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.