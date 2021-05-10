Vicky Grimm never intended for her job as a CNA to stick for long. Her goal was to work at Keystone Care Center for a short time and then move on to another job to support her family.
37 years later, she’s still there.
“The residents changed my mind,” Grimm said. “You know this is their last stop. A lot of them don’t get to go home. I just wanted to make a difference in their lives and make them feel that they’re still important.”
Grimm changed her mind a couple of weeks into her CNA position. As the months went by, she met fascinating people and heard gripping stories. She has never ventured away from Keystone Care Center since.
“It’s a great place to work because of the residents, the coworkers and the administration,” Grimm said. I’ve seen a lot of changes over the years. It used to be that nurses wore white hats with white hose. I never thought it would change, but I think it’s for the better. I think the different colors make the residents happy.”
While Grimm formed close relationships with her coworkers over her time at Keystone Care Center, that does not compare to recruiting family. When her sister, Brenda Engelking, was looking for a position, Grimm invited her over to the care center.
“She didn’t want to at first,” Grimm said. “I kept telling her ‘it’s really good over here.’ So she gave it a try and has been here for more than 20 years.”
But it didn’t stop at her sister. Three of her daughters have worked at Keystone Care Center at one time or another. Tracy Sieck, her oldest daughter, is now Grimm’s charge nurse at the care center.
“I remember seeing how happy she was at work and thought I could try it myself,” Sieck said. “I was a CNA first and then worked on my LPN. Keystone’s schedule fit me best. This is my third time at Keystone Care Center for six years. When I became an LPN, the experience of being a charge nurse here felt right. I knew people here and it had a home feeling to me.”
The family works together often and well. Grimm chuckled as she stated she doesn’t get any special treatment under her daughter’s supervision. She doesn’t expect them either. But she will still get called “mom” even at work. Both agree they can work together with ease.
“We’re all a good team together,” Sieck said. “We can always put our heads together as a family and as coworkers to come up with solutions to problems. I think we’ve made Keystone a better place because of the family dynamic.”
But the family connection does not stop there. Amy Sparks, the Activities Director, is Grimm’s niece and Sieck’s cousin. Multiple mother-child pairs can be found throughout the facility according to Tracy Hanson, the Administrator for Keystone Care Center. Even she had a daughter working as a CNA.
“We are all just really one big happy family who have the same mission of caring for people in the building and the community,” Hanson said.
“I think everyone has each other’s back in order to do our best for our residents,” Sieck added. “My mother knows the ins and outs of that building more than anyone. That benefits me when I need advice. We had multiple families of coworkers and that works out just fine for a workplace that already feels like one big family.”
That camaraderie normally also applies to the community of Keystone as a whole. Students from the local elementary school would come over regularly to do activities with the residents or take part in holiday events. On Halloween, the kids dress up in their costumes and parade through the hallways for residents to enjoy.
“Everyone enjoys that,” Grimm said. “The residents hand out candy. So many people get involved.”
This was not possible this past year due to COVID. While restrictions have lightened up since this past fall, everyone entering the facility must follow guidelines in order to keep residents safe and healthy.
“It was hard to have families stay away from each other with the residents in here,” Sieck said. “We worked really hard to care for residents and keep them connected to their loved ones in ways other than visits.”
While the healthcare field is going through a difficult time, Grimm is still happy and committed to work at Keystone Care Center among her family, whether it be her family by blood or her care family in Keystone.
“Once being a nurse gets in your blood, it’s there to stay,” Grimm said. “There’s so many stories to tell and so many people that you come across in this field. It’s not just the paycheck for me. It’s about compassion and care for our residents. That’s what makes our place unique.”