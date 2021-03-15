The Department of Health and Human Service has issued its Seventh Amendment to Declaration Under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act for Medical Countermeasures Against COVID-19. The full Declaration can be found here. Effective March 11, 2021, the Department amended the categories of “qualified persons” authorized to administer covered COVID-19 countermeasures to include nursing students.
In accordance with this Declaration, nursing students may administer the FDA’s authorized COVID-19 vaccines under the following circumstances:
The student is enrolled in a nursing education program and the vaccine administration is performed while participating in a preceptorship or other clinical portion of the educational program.
All vaccine administration is done under the supervision of the student’s preceptor or clinical instructor.
The student has participated in and complied with the terms and training required by the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program.
The student and facility are compliant with the FDA’s provider requirements within the Emergency Use Authorizations for each vaccine.