Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered each weekday (except holidays) at the Oelwein Senior Dining Center, 25 W. Charles St., on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Each meal includes milk. To make a meal reservation, call 1-319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.

Meals for March:

Monday, March 2: Pizza Ranch Bingo Sausage w/Peppers & Onions, Mixed Beans, Sauerkraut, Hot Dog Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk

Tuesday, March 3: Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Bread Dressing, Carrots, Baked Cookie, Milk, Margarine

Wednesday, March 4: Meatloaf, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Creamed Peas, Multi-Grain Bread, Peaches, Milk, Margarine

Thursday, March 5: Curry Chicken Thigh, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Lentil Vegetable Pilaf, Naan Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Chocolate Milk, Margarine

Friday, March 6: Cheese Omelet, Roasted Diced Potatoes, Hot Apples with Raisins, Cinnamon Roll, Milk, Picante Sauce

Monday, March 9: McDonald’s Bingo Pineapple Chicken, Baked Sweet Potato, Broccoli, Dinner Roll, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Margarine

Tuesday, March 10: Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted Cake, Milk, Margarine

Wednesday, March 11: Chicken Noodle Soup, Sliced Turkey & Cheese, Green Pea Salad, Wheat Roll, Cottage Cheese & Pineapple, Milk, Mustard

Thursday, March 12: Salisbury Beef, Whipped Potatoes, Glazed Baby Carrots, Baked Cookie, Milk, Margarine

Friday, March 13: Breaded Fish Fillet, Whole Kernel Corn, Stewed Tomatoes, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Tartar Sauce

Monday, March 16: BBQ Pork Rib Patty, Hash brown Casserole, Coleslaw, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Hot Spiced Apples, Chocolate Milk

Tuesday, March 17: St. Patrick’s Day Party at 11 a.m. Beef Cabbage Casserole, Harvard Beets, Corn Casserole, Wheat Bread, Lime Fruited Gelatin, Milk, Margarine

Wednesday, March 18: Creole Beef, Whipped Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Wheat Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk, Margarine

Thursday, March 19: Sweet & Sour Chicken, Rice, Beets, Fortune Cookie, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk

Friday, March 20: Tuna Noodle Casserole, Peas & Carrots, Multi-Grain Bread, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk, Margarine

Monday, March 23: Baked Chicken Breast, Picante Sauce, Confetti Rice, Fiesta Vegetable Blend, Baked Cookie, Milk

Tuesday, March 24: Pork, BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk

Wednesday, March 25: Beef Stew, Green Beans, Cornbread, Pie, Milk

Thursday, March 26: Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Carrots, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Texas Bread, Milk, Margarine

Friday, March 27: Potato Soup, Tuna Salad, Beet Salad, Multi-Grain Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk

Monday, March 30: Baked Chicken Breast, Lemon Dill Sauce, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Baked Cookie, Chocolate Milk

Tuesday, March 31: Beef Chili with Beans, Baked Potato, Tossed Salad, Saltine Crackers, Mixed Fruit Cobbler, Milk, Margarine, Sour Cream, Salad Dressing

