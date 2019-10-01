Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Each meal includes milk. To make a meal reservation, call 319-283-5180 by 9:30 the day before you want to receive a meal.
The Oelwein Senior Dining Center is located at 25 W. Charles St. in the Oelwein Community Plaza. Meals are served Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Mexican Rice, Mixed Beans, Flour Tortilla, Fresh Fruit, Taco Sauce
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Roasted Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Baked Potato, Seasoned Green Beans, Fluffy Fruit Salad
Thursday, Oct. 3: Breaded Pollock, Mashed Red Potatoes, Coleslaw, Mixed Fruit Crisp
Friday, Oct. 4: Italian Pork Loin, Cheesy Shells, Cabbage, Multi-Grain Bread, Applesauce
Monday, Oct. 7: Chicken Rotini Alfredo, Broccoli, Garlic Texas Bread, Applesauce — Pizza Ranch Bingo
Tuesday, Oct. 8: Roast Beef with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted Cake
Wednesday, Oct. 9: Lemon Pepper Fish, Baked Potato, Carrots, Wheat Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Thursday, Oct. 10: Chicken with Gravy, Red Potatoes, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Friday, Oct. 11: Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Italian Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Peach Crisp
Monday, Oct. 14: Closed for the Holiday
Tuesday, Oct. 15: Cranberry Dijon Chicken, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans with Red Peppers, Pears
Wednesday, Oct. 16: Beef Chili w/Beans, Baked Potato, Spinach, Baked Cookie
Thursday, Oct. 17: Turkey Breast with Gravy, Bread Dressing, Broccoli, Fruited Gelatin
Friday, Oct. 18: Country Fried Steak with Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Peaches
Monday, Oct. 21: Chicken A La King, Rice, Broccoli, Peaches with Cottage Cheese — McDonald’s Bingo
Tuesday, Oct. 22: Grilled Pork Patty with Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Green Peas, Dinner Roll, Pears
Wednesday, Oct. 23: Salisbury Beef, Oven Roasted Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Baked Cookie
Thursday, Oct. 24: Roast Beef with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Sliced Carrots, Pie — Halloween Party at 11 a.m. with Costume Contest. Meal at 11:30.
Friday, Oct. 25: Blackberry BBQ Chicken, Baked Sweet Potato, Mixed Vegetables, Chocolate Pudding
Monday, Oct. 28: Liver and Onions or Beef with Onion Gravy, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Peas, Baked Cookie
Tuesday, Oct. 29: Lemon Herb Chicken, Oven Roasted potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Dinner Roll, Tropical Fruit
Wednesday, Oct. 30: Tater Tot Casserole, Glazed Baby Carrots, Cabbage, Wheat Bread, Peaches
Thursday, Oct. 31: Sliced Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, Hamburger Bun, Broccoli Cheese Soup, Oreo Brownie