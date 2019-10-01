Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Each meal includes milk. To make a meal reservation, call 319-283-5180 by 9:30 the day before you want to receive a meal.

The Oelwein Senior Dining Center is located at 25 W. Charles St. in the Oelwein Community Plaza. Meals are served Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Mexican Rice, Mixed Beans, Flour Tortilla, Fresh Fruit, Taco Sauce

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Roasted Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Baked Potato, Seasoned Green Beans, Fluffy Fruit Salad

Thursday, Oct. 3: Breaded Pollock, Mashed Red Potatoes, Coleslaw, Mixed Fruit Crisp

Friday, Oct. 4: Italian Pork Loin, Cheesy Shells, Cabbage, Multi-Grain Bread, Applesauce

Monday, Oct. 7: Chicken Rotini Alfredo, Broccoli, Garlic Texas Bread, Applesauce — Pizza Ranch Bingo

Tuesday, Oct. 8: Roast Beef with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted Cake

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Lemon Pepper Fish, Baked Potato, Carrots, Wheat Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Thursday, Oct. 10: Chicken with Gravy, Red Potatoes, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Friday, Oct. 11: Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Italian Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Peach Crisp

Monday, Oct. 14: Closed for the Holiday

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Cranberry Dijon Chicken, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans with Red Peppers, Pears

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Beef Chili w/Beans, Baked Potato, Spinach, Baked Cookie

Thursday, Oct. 17: Turkey Breast with Gravy, Bread Dressing, Broccoli, Fruited Gelatin

Friday, Oct. 18: Country Fried Steak with Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Peaches

Monday, Oct. 21: Chicken A La King, Rice, Broccoli, Peaches with Cottage Cheese — McDonald’s Bingo

Tuesday, Oct. 22: Grilled Pork Patty with Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Green Peas, Dinner Roll, Pears

Wednesday, Oct. 23: Salisbury Beef, Oven Roasted Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Baked Cookie

Thursday, Oct. 24: Roast Beef with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Sliced Carrots, Pie — Halloween Party at 11 a.m. with Costume Contest. Meal at 11:30.

Friday, Oct. 25: Blackberry BBQ Chicken, Baked Sweet Potato, Mixed Vegetables, Chocolate Pudding

Monday, Oct. 28: Liver and Onions or Beef with Onion Gravy, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Peas, Baked Cookie

Tuesday, Oct. 29: Lemon Herb Chicken, Oven Roasted potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Dinner Roll, Tropical Fruit

Wednesday, Oct. 30: Tater Tot Casserole, Glazed Baby Carrots, Cabbage, Wheat Bread, Peaches

Thursday, Oct. 31: Sliced Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, Hamburger Bun, Broccoli Cheese Soup, Oreo Brownie

Tags