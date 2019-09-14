Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard is asking social media users to go easy on their town. Howard says people may like using popular social media connections to air grievances and launch opinions, but repeated negative comments hurt Oelwein.
Howard said people seem to join some of these groups just to rant.
“The negativity that is posted on some sites does not help our cause,” Howard said. “More people than you know are reading posts on these sites and the bad or idle comments send a ripple effect out to prospective businesses, industries and even families. It gives us a bad rap. Those comments hurt all of us, because they give outsiders the view that we are all a bunch of grumbling, negative people.”
Howard said people would rather highlight the empty buildings than look at what Oelwein does have to offer, which includes a nice downtown with available space to grow a business, a sound school district, helpful community leaders, a variety of restaurants, local theatre, live entertainment venues in the Williams Center and the historic Coliseum, great hotels, several civic organizations and churches always welcoming new members, plus a local government that offers incentives to help new businesses and homeowners succeed. She suggests that people having a hard time seeing the good in the community should join a group or volunteer on a project to find out more about the good things of Oelwein.
“The loss of some of our retail business has been tough for all of us,” Howard said. “I think people need to realize it’s never going to be like our grandma’s had it. And I’m not just talking about Oelwein. The same problems are happening in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids. But when it happens to a small town, it looks like nobody is doing anything.”
Howard said handling economic development is a tender topic to take care of. It is necessary to maintain a balance of trust and some secrecy at the same time. She said everyone wants to be in on knowing what’s going on but many times, new prospects want to keep things under wraps until all of the terms and conditions are in order. In her business loose lips definitely can sink ships.
“I can tell you for certain that we have missed out on potential businesses in the past because information leaked out and the business backed out,” she said. Howard added that in her position, she doesn’t try to keep things from the public, but she does respect the privacy requested from potential buyers, businesses, etc.
In reference to the former Shopko building, she makes calls and contacts every week looking for a business or following up on an idea for the space.
“Trust me, I want it (to be filled) just as bad as anybody else. If there was anything in my power to bring in to town, I would do it,” Howard said.
Howard added that the demographic of small towns is changing, but fortunately for Oelwein, a main highway runs through the community.
“We are lucky to have Highway 150 because it does help in promoting us, and we have seen a good amount of success with new businesses along that corridor,” she said.
“I guess the point of this conversation is simply for people to practice what their parents probably told them when they were growing up, ‘If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything.’”