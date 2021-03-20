Oelwein Chamber & Area Development, also referred to as OCAD is a non-profit organization. OCAD is a public/private partnership organization of individuals, organizations, businesses and the City of Oelwein working together to advance a strong local economy and to maintain a high quality of life in the Oelwein area.
OCAD focuses its efforts in business/industrial development; addressing infrastructure and downtown redevelopment needs; and attracting visitors, by collectively promoting the community, its resources, and by being the primary source for community information. The OCAD board consists of 13 members and 5 ex-officio members. The board meets monthly. Executive board members include the president, vice-president and treasurer. Terms for board members are three years, and they are appointed members. Fiscal year for OCAD is July 1 – June 30, with which the terms of board members coincide.
The past year of 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. It ended up being a year of zoom meetings, emails and phone calls, learning to survive during a pandemic and transmitting information regarding relief programs and pertinent information to our members and community. When things began to be shut down, nobody ever dreamed that a year later, we would still be caught in the nightmare that none of us could have ever imagined. Staying strong and helping each other was often all we could do … and that is what we did and continue to do!
Relief programs have assisted many of our local businesses to survive a decrease in sales as many of them were forced to completely close, lay off staff and redirect their business plans. Online sales were the savior for many of the businesses, along with curbside pickup and deliveries. Adapting to what they needed to do was something that many of them will continue to utilize, learning that this is a new way of life and doing business.
In February of 2020, we moved into our newly renovated building located at 6 S. Frederick Ave. The location is the former home to Aetna Bank in the early 1900’s, Ben Franklin in the 60’s and 70’s, Cindy’s Lingerie in the 90’s and most recently, A Thrifty Shopper. The OCAD organization was in much need of more space for storage and office area so the Board of Directors took a look at a few different options before purchasing the building in July of 2019. Four upper level apartments are included in the building, which turned OCAD into landlords, something that was a new venture for all of the board and staff. A total demo and renovation took place from floor to ceiling on the main level.
The vision for the building was to be professional, yet a bit outside of the normal office look and feel. Some unusual and eclectic materials were chosen to incorporate in the design, including old tin for a suspended ceiling, antique tri-fold doors from an old church, refurbished eight-pane windows, repurposed front counter from Wood Works by the Lake and more! Miller’s Construction, Ken’s Electric, Irvine Water, and Furniture Showcase were involved in the renovation. The students at the RTC created and installed a steel OCAD logo that hangs in the front lobby area on a shiplap wall. Feb. 6, 2020 was the move-in date, with community members and groups volunteering to help! Unpacking and organizing began the following weeks. The Iowa DOT office is also located in the north area of the new location with the same hours of every Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Less than a month into the new digs, on March 18, we closed the office due to the pandemic and began working from home. After a couple of weeks of working from home, OCAD initiated the “Buy Now, Shop Later” online store. The online store allowed gift certificate purchases from businesses who were closed or on minimum operations. The OCAD staff went to the office each day to send out purchased gift certificates, check emails and incoming mail.
In June, staff returned to the office, with doors remaining locked and taking appointments to meet in person. By early fall, we unlocked the doors, but required face masks and followed social distancing guidelines during meetings being held in the office.
Olde Tyme Christmas was reconfigured to safely host several of the event’s activities, with most of them looking just a bit different than usual. This was the only event we were able to have since the St. Patrick’s Day Trivia, which was held in March.
OCAD is looking at events for 2021, with hopes to have several of the events, especially those that are held outside. Plans are being made for the Easter Basket Hunt and Party in the Park. Facebook posts, as well as information published in the Oelwein Daily Register, will keep the public informed on the plans.