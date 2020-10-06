TGIF League
10/2/2020
Team Standings Won Lost
Money Shot 9 0
Pocket Pounders 9 0
Chaotic Overdose 9 0
Cobra Kai 9 0
Fairbank Locker 7 2
CJ’s Trophies & More 2 7
Babes N Balls 0 9
Clete and Connies 0 9
Pickle Kitties 0 9
Individual Highs Game Series
Mike Seeders 244
Dennis Eikenberry 243 697
Eric Mast 232 678
Dennis Nuss 655
Hallie Roth 192 492
Charlotte Fauser 190 560
Allyson Goner 176 482
Suburban League
10/1/2020
Team Standings Won Lost
Scheel’s Lawn Care 34 11
LeRoys — Aurora 25 20
5 Star Merchant Service 24 21
CJ’s Trophies & More 18 27
NE Iowa Auto Sales 18 27
Horkheimer Homes 16 29
Individual High Game Series
Ben Weber 297 744
Eric Mast 279 702
Jay Sandhagen 246
Dennis Nuss 674