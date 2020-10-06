TGIF League

10/2/2020

Team Standings Won Lost

Money Shot 9 0

Pocket Pounders 9 0

Chaotic Overdose 9 0

Cobra Kai 9 0

Fairbank Locker 7 2

CJ’s Trophies & More 2 7

Babes N Balls 0 9

Clete and Connies 0 9

Pickle Kitties 0 9

Individual Highs Game Series

Mike Seeders 244

Dennis Eikenberry 243 697

Eric Mast 232 678

Dennis Nuss 655

Hallie Roth 192 492

Charlotte Fauser 190 560

Allyson Goner 176 482

Suburban League

10/1/2020

Team Standings Won Lost

Scheel’s Lawn Care 34 11

LeRoys — Aurora 25 20

5 Star Merchant Service 24 21

CJ’s Trophies & More 18 27

NE Iowa Auto Sales 18 27

Horkheimer Homes 16 29

Individual High Game Series

Ben Weber 297 744

Eric Mast 279 702

Jay Sandhagen 246

Dennis Nuss 674

Tags