Suburban League
Feb. 25
Team W L
Scheel’s Lawn Care 46.5 16.5
5 Star Merchant Service 34 29
LeRoys – Aurora 33 30
NE Iowa Auto Sales 25.5 37.5
CJ’s Trophies & More 25 38
Horkheimer Homes 18 45
Individual Highs — Game
Jeremy Fowlkes, 267; Levi Nuss, 254; Dillon Sommerfelt, 253
Individual Highs — Series
Levi Nuss, 701; Dennis Eikenberry, 667; Jeremy Fowlkes, 661
TGIF League
Feb. 26
Team W L
Fairbank Locker 30 15
Clete and Connies 29 16
Pocket Pounders 29 16
Ballz Deep 28 17
Full Circle Services 26 19
Cobra Kai 23 22
CJ’s Trophies & More 18 27
Snitkers Pugz & Pawz 18 27
Money Shot 13 32
Pickle Kitties 11 34
Individual Highs — Game
Joe Kullen, 252; Scott Linderma, 248; Eric Mast, 246; Cassie Eikenberry, 196; Hallie Roth, 189; Allyson Gomer, 173
Individual Highs — Series
Joe Kullen, 656; Scott Linderman, 652; Steve Landry, 627; Hallie Roth, 515; Cassie Eikenberry, 511; Allyson Gomer, 502