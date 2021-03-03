Suburban League

Feb. 25

Team W L

Scheel’s Lawn Care 46.5 16.5

5 Star Merchant Service 34 29

LeRoys – Aurora 33 30

NE Iowa Auto Sales 25.5 37.5

CJ’s Trophies & More 25 38

Horkheimer Homes 18 45

Individual Highs — Game

Jeremy Fowlkes, 267; Levi Nuss, 254; Dillon Sommerfelt, 253

Individual Highs — Series

Levi Nuss, 701; Dennis Eikenberry, 667; Jeremy Fowlkes, 661

TGIF League

Feb. 26

Team W L

Fairbank Locker 30 15

Clete and Connies 29 16

Pocket Pounders 29 16

Ballz Deep 28 17

Full Circle Services 26 19

Cobra Kai 23 22

CJ’s Trophies & More 18 27

Snitkers Pugz & Pawz 18 27

Money Shot 13 32

Pickle Kitties 11 34

Individual Highs — Game

Joe Kullen, 252; Scott Linderma, 248; Eric Mast, 246; Cassie Eikenberry, 196; Hallie Roth, 189; Allyson Gomer, 173

Individual Highs — Series

Joe Kullen, 656; Scott Linderman, 652; Steve Landry, 627; Hallie Roth, 515; Cassie Eikenberry, 511; Allyson Gomer, 502