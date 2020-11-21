TGIF League
Nov. 13
Team W L
Pocket Pounders 52 11
Pickle Kitties 43 20
Ballz Deep 41 22
Cobra Kai 38 25
Full Circle Services 26 37
CJ’s Trophies & More 26 37
Money Shot 22 41
Clete and Connies 21 42
Snitkers Pugz & Pawz 21 42
Fairbank Locker 21 42
Individual Highs — Game
Dennis Eikenberry 289
Tanner Stewart 246
Brian Roth 234
Hallie Roth 192
Jazmine Shonka 182
Abby Kullen 150
Individual Highs — Series
Dennis Eikenberry 690
DJ Silvestri 663
Tanner Stewart 609
Hallie Roth 493
Jazmine Shonka 461
Abby Kullen 407
Suburban League
Nov. 12
Team W L
Scheel’s Lawn Care 63 36
5 Star Merchant Service 60 39
LeRoys — Aurora 53 46
Horkheimer Homes 52 47
CJ’s Trophies & More 36 63
NE Iowa Auto Sales 33 66
Individual Highs — Game
Brian Kunkle 247
Ben Weber 239
Doug Weber 237
Dillon Summerfelt 237
Individual Highs — Series
Brian Roth 674
Doug Weber 651
Brian Kunkle 650
Josh Knight 650