TGIF League

Nov. 13

Team W L

Pocket Pounders 52 11

Pickle Kitties 43 20

Ballz Deep 41 22

Cobra Kai 38 25

Full Circle Services 26 37

CJ’s Trophies & More 26 37

Money Shot 22 41

Clete and Connies 21 42

Snitkers Pugz & Pawz 21 42

Fairbank Locker 21 42

Individual Highs — Game

Dennis Eikenberry 289

Tanner Stewart 246

Brian Roth 234

Hallie Roth 192

Jazmine Shonka 182

Abby Kullen 150

Individual Highs — Series

Dennis Eikenberry 690

DJ Silvestri 663

Tanner Stewart 609

Hallie Roth 493

Jazmine Shonka 461

Abby Kullen 407

Suburban League

Nov. 12

Team W L

Scheel’s Lawn Care 63 36

5 Star Merchant Service 60 39

LeRoys — Aurora 53 46

Horkheimer Homes 52 47

CJ’s Trophies & More 36 63

NE Iowa Auto Sales 33 66

Individual Highs — Game

Brian Kunkle 247

Ben Weber 239

Doug Weber 237

Dillon Summerfelt 237

Individual Highs — Series

Brian Roth 674

Doug Weber 651

Brian Kunkle 650

Josh Knight 650

