Even before play starts, everything is settled.
Oelwein will open the boys tennis season April 6 with these things known: There are only six players on the roster, and the program has its third head coach in the past four years.
Because there are only six boys, each will get plenty of experience from the opening match at Union next Tuesday.
“I just want them to have a good time, get better, do the best they can and let them has a positive season,” head coach Jason Yessak said. “However they define that is up to them.”
The Huskies were 3-4 in 2019 and return two players — senior Spencer Logan and junior Colton Roete — with any sort of varsity experience. Logan is going to open at No. 1 singles and be part of the No. 1 doubles team.
“I love tennis and play tennis a lot anyway,” Logan said. “But being able to come back and have a season after missing out last year — it’s going to be a lot of fun.
“We’ll just try to do our best. Go out and see what happens from there.”
He and classmate Ryan Mortenson are lifelong tennis aficionados and worked on their games the best they could, both through the cancellation of 2020 and the first month of this season. Weather hasn’t been helpful to the Huskies, with nearly every practice being lobbing balls and going through drills indoors.
“I was pretty excited for the season last year, and it was disappointing not to have it, to be able to play,” Morton said. “I’m looking forward to improving all my techniques and serving as the season goes on.”
Logan went 3-3 between the No. 3 and No. 4 positions. He and then-senior Drake Logan each snagged three victories in 2019.
“Just want to win a couple matches, win a couple as a team and get some as an individual,” Spencer said of his goals this year.
Yessak will rely on Logan, Mortenson and Devon Pint to help guide the program as it restarts, in essence. He is also catching up on the program and the sport itself.
He follows in the footsteps of former Oelwein administrators Travis Druvenga and Nick Schauf, who coached the tennis team from 2005-14 and 2015-19, respectively.
Druvenga was supposed to be the coach again last season before the pandemic shut things down, and then he left the school district.
“The program needs to settle, have consistency,” Yessak said. “The situation isn’t because the coaches weren’t necessarily wanting to stay on — their jobs at the time made it difficult for them to stay on.”
Asked to assess Yessak’s tutelage early on, Logan and Mortenson both grinned. The consensus is he’s learning alongside them.
“Each coach has their own different style, so it takes a few days, maybe a week, to get used to them,” Mortenson said. “After that, though, it’s fine.”