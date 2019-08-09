Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein City Council will hold the third and final reading of the city’s amended ordinance regarding a snow emergency parking ban, clearing snow accumulations, and depositing snow on city streets and sidewalks, when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday in City Hall. City Utility Superintendent Vic Kane will have a couple of details to discuss regarding the policy changes.

The council is expected to act on a shared use and occupancy lease agreement with the school district for the Williams Wellness Center.

Jay Shekleton has an update amending the city’s fee schedule for rental/vacant properties that will be presented.

The council will consider awarding a bid to Blacktop Services Company, Humboldt, for the 2019 seal coat project in the amount of $169,047.78.

On another matter regarding city streets, the Council will consider a road and lot painting contract with A-Line Striping and Sweeping in the amount of $10,055.

Two upcoming projects will be presented for Council approval: the firefighters’ MDA “Fill the Boot” campaign to collect funds at the intersection of East Charles and First Avenue, Aug. 23, 6-8 p.m. and Aug. 24, 9-11 a.m.; and the library’s plan to host “Strolling with the Spirits” cemetery walk at Oakdale Cemetery Friday, Sept. 6, 6-7:30 p.m.

Following reports from the mayor, city attorney, city administrator and council liaisons to committees, an executive session will be held per Iowa Code 21.5(1)©.

The Council will return to regular session before adjournment.

A work session will follow at 7 p.m. at the library with Fox Engineering on Old Road and Wings East assessments.

