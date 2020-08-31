An Oelwein couple is in the Fayette County Jail charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Jason Ryan Barksley, 36, and Amanda Ann Fratzke, 35, each face one count of the Class B felony that with conviction could mean prison sentences of up to 50 years.
According to the criminal complaints filed by Oelwein Police, an 11-year old girl reported that the pair forced her into sexual acts multiple times. The abuse is alleged in 2015 and 2020.
Fratzke admitted in a statement that this happened at least three times in the summer of 2020.
Bond for each of them was set at $100,000 cash only at their initial appearances in Fayette County District Court on Aug. 21.
Barksley has pleaded not guilty and is represented by Nathan Moonen of Ossian, who was appointed by the court.
Fratzke is being represented by Michael Lanigan of Waterloo, also appointed by the court. Lanigan has filed a request to reduce her bond.
Fayette County deputies arrested the two in Oelwein on Aug. 20