Administrators have narrowed the field of candidates to be the next Oelwein Middle School principal to three, who will be visiting the school this week.
Principal Mary Beth Steggall announced her retirement in January. The district received more than 30 applications since posting the position.
The administrative team interviewed six semi-finalists last week, and chose three finalists who will be on campus Tuesday-Thursday this week and will interview with various stakeholder groups and tour the community, according to Superintendent Josh Ehn.
“We hope to name the next OMS building principal by the end of the week,” Ehn said.
The three finalists are:
— Alex Lancaster, who is working in Johnston School District.
— Jennykaye Hampton, who is with the Cedar Rapids District
— Nicole Litterer, who is with West Delaware School District.
“Each of these finalists meets the priorities set by the Middle School staff for their next leader, with highest priority being placed on middle level teaching and leadership experience,” Ehn said.
The priorities are that the next principal:
— Should have Middle School teaching or leadership experience, with a strong working knowledge of Standards Referenced Grading.
— Will be fair, consistent and compassionate.
— Knows and understands that our community plays a strong role in our educational environment.
— Will be organized, reliable and transparent.
— Will be approachable, a good listener and a strong communicator.