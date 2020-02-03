Sacred Heart’s Elf Preschool, Head Start and Early Head Start will host a combined open house on March 3, a Tuesday, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Little Husky Learning Center.
To fill out a Head Start application for free, all-day preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, visit neicac.org/education and follow the “application” link under the Head Start header.
Those with a new baby or a child under age 3 who have parenting questions, want to meet other parents with young children or would like someone to share resources with them can also visit the above website to fill out an application, linked under Early Head Start.