What band member have you ever heard of who actually moved his old upright piano to venues where either he or the band performed — providing he had enough muscle around to heft it into the truck? Why, Floyd Miller, of course! He played live on KOEL, at the Yankee Scoreboard, and the Moose — to name a few. He became part of the Iowa Ramblers in the late 1930’s, and now is immortalized, along with the band, on the wall at the Oelwein Coliseum.
The Oelwein Area Historical Society cordially invites you to what I believe will be a delightful evening with Mary Kay Miller — centered around “Music and My Dad”.
Please join us on Tuesday evening, Aug. 27, at a music palace — the historic Coliseum Ballroom. If traveling west on West Charles Street, it can be found south of Viper Lanes Bowling Alley. If traveling either north or south on Hwy 150, turn west on 1st St. SW, traveling 2 blocks.
The evening will kick-off, at 5:30, with the Historical Society’s annual August picnic. If you can, bring a dish to share and enjoy the atmosphere of this incredible ballroom (aka “music museum”).
The program will begin at 6:30 p.m., when we will move to the area of the wall displaying the Iowa Ramblers band. Mary Kay will visit with us about her dad, Floyd Miller.
I must say that her brother, Larry, shared some interesting things with me about having a dad in the entertainment business, as well. If you have enjoyed Mary Kay’s musical talents at the piano; then you just might learn where it came from.
Rounding out the evening, will be a “sing along” around the baby grand piano. Using Mary Kay’s newly printed music booklets, we will let the “Song Fest” begin!
I think it will be a wonderful night of “memories and music,” and there will be door prizes.