The Oelwein Utility Department has announced the schedule for the biannual hydrant flushing.
Flushing will be each day from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Residents are asked not to wash clothes both days of flushing due to rust being stirred up in the water. Residents then should check both their hot and cold water before washing clothes to see if the water quality has returned to normal.
Monday and Tuesday, April 12-13
NW: From 13th Ave. to the viaduct & south of 2nd St. from 4th Ave. to North Frederick. This includes residents of 2nd St.
NE: South of 3rd St. from North Frederick to 3rd Ave. and west of 3rd Ave. from 3rd St. to Charles. This does not include residents along 3rd St. but does include residents along 3rd Ave.
SE: West of 3rd Ave from Charles to 281. This does include residents along 3rd Ave.
SW: All areas
Wednesday and Thursday, April 14-15
NW: North of 2nd St. from Great Western to North Frederick. This does not include residents along 2nd St.
NE: North of 3rd St. from North Frederick to Outer Road & east of 3rd Ave. from Charles to 9th St. This does include residents along 3rd St. but does not include residents along 3rd Ave.
SE: East of 3rd Ave from Charles to 7th St. This does not include residents along 3rd Ave.