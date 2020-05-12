The Oelwein Park and Recreation Department announced updates about city facilities and program related to the COVID-19 pandemic mitigation efforts, as of Friday, May 8.
The city based decisions on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, Gov. Kim Reynolds proclamations and “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the department’s website, Oelwein.fun
“As things continue to charge with COVID-19 we will adapt as needed,” says a statement on the website . “Thank you for your patience and understanding in these challenging times.
Shelter Reservations: The city is still not taking any shelter reservations for any parks at this time due to COVID-19.
City Park Campground: The campground opened to the public on Saturday, May 9. Alternating campsites can be used, the shower house will remain closed. Social distancing is expected and no visitors are allowed in the campground. Tent camping will not be allowed a this time.
Oelwein Family Aquatic Center: At this time, the city is not accepting swimming registrations and season passes until a final decision on the season is made.
Traditional parks: The city’s parks are open at this time and visitors are asked to follow the six-foot social distance guidelines. No groups larger than 10 people. Playgrounds and ballfields are closed. The park bathrooms are not open at this time so please plan accordingly, and drinking fountains are not turned on.
Specialty parks: The dog park and skate park are closed.
Woodlawn Cemetery: Garbage cans are out and available for citizens to dispose of old flowers and decorations at their leisure. Due to the tornado on March 28, there are trees available to take for firewood. If interested in taking storm damaged trees, contact the department through the “Contact Us” tab at the department’s website, Oelwein.fun.
Oelwein Celebration: The Oelwein Celebration’s Inc. committee canceled the 2020 Oelwein Celebration.