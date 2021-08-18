Tuesday, Aug. 17
At 10:51 p.m., dispatch received a call that an older white vehicle with Minnesota plates had driven through a couple of yards and the suspect vehicle was now at Casey’s in Oelwein. An Oelwein Police officer arrived at Casey’s at 10:53 p.m. and attempted to make contact with occupant of the 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, but it took off. A pursuit ensued, ending in a field in the 9000 block of of Neon Road in Maynard. The occupant fled on foot and was subsequently apprehended in a corn field.
Michael Lopez, 34, of Postville, is charged with eluding (Class D felony), possession of marijuana-first offense (serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), reckless driving (simple misdemeanor) and was cited with several traffic violations. Other charges may follow.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol assisted.