Wednesday, July 7
At 8:10 a.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the area of South Frederick and 2nd Avenue SE in Oelwein, to check a vehicle with a male who appeared to be unconscious. Officers did locate the vehicle and identified the male who was sleeping in the vehicle. Joshua Michael DeHart, age 34 of Oelwein admitted to driving to the area and parking. DeHart has been cited for Driving While License Suspended.
Sunday, July 4
At 10 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of 1st Avenue Southwest in Oelwein for a reported dispute. They arrested Jayden Michael Heidt, 19, of Oelwein, on two Delaware County warrants for third-degree harassment and allowing a dog to run at large. Heidt was transferred to the custody of Delaware County deputies.
Friday, July 2
At 2 p.m., officers responded to a domestic altercation in the first block of 8th Street Southeast in Oelwein. Officers arrested Elizabeth Virginia Steinbron, 37, of Oelwein, on a simple misdemeanor domestic abuse assault charge.
Monday, June 28
At 5:10 p.m., Oelwein Police officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for failure to obey a stop sign in the 200 block of South Frederick Avenue. Oelwein Officers received consent to search the vehicle and subsequently summoned into court Amy Marie Murphy, 56 of Oelwein, for possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).