Sunday, Aug. 25

At 11:32 a.m, Oelwein Police officers responded to 1000 block of South Frederick for a report of criminal mischief This incident remains under investigation

At 2:34 p.m, officers responded to 500 block of South Frederick for a reported burglary. This incident remains under investigation.

At 6:59 p.m, officers responded to 300 block 5th Avenue Southeast for a report of criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation

Saturday, Aug. 24

At 9:01 p.m., officers performed a traffic stop in the 300 block of 7th Avenue Southwest and arrested Bennie Lamont Dillard, 53, of Oelwein, for driving while license suspended, a simple misdemeanor.

