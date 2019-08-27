Sunday, Aug. 25
At 11:32 a.m, Oelwein Police officers responded to 1000 block of South Frederick for a report of criminal mischief This incident remains under investigation
At 2:34 p.m, officers responded to 500 block of South Frederick for a reported burglary. This incident remains under investigation.
At 6:59 p.m, officers responded to 300 block 5th Avenue Southeast for a report of criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation
Saturday, Aug. 24
At 9:01 p.m., officers performed a traffic stop in the 300 block of 7th Avenue Southwest and arrested Bennie Lamont Dillard, 53, of Oelwein, for driving while license suspended, a simple misdemeanor.