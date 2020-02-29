The Oelwein Public Library will be hosting a film screening of “HEBRON: A Documentary” presented by producers Rachel and Yousef Natsheh of Christian Peacemaker Teams. The program will be Thursday, March 12 at 6 p.m.
Yousef Natsheh is a Palestinian filmmaker and human rights defender. Rachel is a peace activist from the United States. Together they have been serving with the Christian Peacemaker Teams in al-Khalil (Hebron) since 2013. Natseh’s film examines the extent to which human rights are realized in a Palestinian community under Israeli occupation. The screening will be followed by a presentation and Q&A about the situation on the ground, what daily life is like under occupation, and Palestinian resistance to Israeli settlements.