Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Oelwein Public Library will be hosting a film screening of “HEBRON: A Documentary” presented by producers Rachel and Yousef Natsheh of Christian Peacemaker Teams. The program will be Thursday, March 12 at 6 p.m.

Yousef Natsheh is a Palestinian filmmaker and human rights defender. Rachel is a peace activist from the United States. Together they have been serving with the Christian Peacemaker Teams in al-Khalil (Hebron) since 2013. Natseh’s film examines the extent to which human rights are realized in a Palestinian community under Israeli occupation. The screening will be followed by a presentation and Q&A about the situation on the ground, what daily life is like under occupation, and Palestinian resistance to Israeli settlements.

Tags